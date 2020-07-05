Evansville Police respond to over 100 calls overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department says they received over 100 calls for service overnight, including over 30 calls for fireworks complaints.

EPD says an investigation is ongoing after a car sped away after spotting the officers. While the officers were too far away to initiate a pursuit, they reportedly alerted other crews in the area and found the car a short time later crashed into a residence.

The home’s gas line was damaged in the wreck, though no one was home at the time. The car was empty by the time police arrived and an investigation is ongoing.

Officers also responded to a crash on South Boeke Road where a driver reportedly lost control of their car, crashed into a light pole, and flipped over. While EPD says neither the driver nor any bystanders suffered major injuries, the driver was intoxicated and was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

EPD officers also responded to a small house fire, believed to be caused by falling fireworks that landed near the home by landscaping. The homeowner and some neighbors were able to put out the fire before much damage was done.

(This story was originally published on July 5, 2020)

