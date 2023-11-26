HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are responding to reports of a person with a gun at the intersection of Judson and Riverside.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
This is a developing story.
by: Seth Austin
Posted:
Updated:
by: Seth Austin
Posted:
Updated:
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are responding to reports of a person with a gun at the intersection of Judson and Riverside.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
This is a developing story.