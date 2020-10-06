Evansville Police respond to south side shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Several police cars are on scene at Vann Park Apartments on Sage Boulevard after a shooting Tuesday evening.
Police say one person suffered multiple gunshot wounds and required a tourniquet. The victim was reportedly conscious as they were taken to the hospital. There is still no word on any suspects. This is a developing story.
(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)
