Evansville Police respond to south side shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Several police cars are on scene at Vann Park Apartments on Sage Boulevard after a shooting Tuesday evening.

Police say one person suffered multiple gunshot wounds and required a tourniquet. The victim was reportedly conscious as they were taken to the hospital. There is still no word on any suspects. This is a developing story.

(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)

