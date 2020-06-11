Parking Police restart ticketing around Civic Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Parking A Growing Problem At Fall Festival_20768871

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville City Clerk’s Office announced that the parking police have restarted ticketing around the Civic Center.

Ticketing for the rest of Evansville’s downtown area will start again Monday.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 11, 2020)

LATEST NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories