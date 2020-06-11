Parking Police restart ticketing around Civic Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville City Clerk’s Office announced that the parking police have restarted ticketing around the Civic Center.

Ticketing for the rest of Evansville’s downtown area will start again Monday.

(This story was originally published on June 11, 2020)

