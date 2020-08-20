Evansville Police rush woman to hospital after shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police officers have taken a woman to an emergency room after she says she was shot in the head.

EPD said officers responded to a report of a large fight just before 3:00 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Edgar Street. Shots were head by officers as they got near the scene.

Once at the scene, police said they were flagged down by a woman who said she had been shot in the back of the head.

Given the potential seriousness of the injury, and their proximity just a couple blocks from an ER, officers took the victim to a hospital themselves rather than waiting on an ambulance.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

Police have no suspects in custody.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on August 20, 2020)