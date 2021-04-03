Evansville police say house was shot during fight

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating shots fired in the 2400 block of W Illinois St early Saturday morning. The call came in just after midnight.

Arriving officers were told two males and a female had pulled up in a tan passenger car. One of the victims had a dispute with the offenders and a fight ensued. During the fight, three shots were fired.

Police say the female victim was tased in the eye, and the male victim’s house was shot. Another male victim was struck by a bullet in his hand.

The investigation is ongoing.

(This story was originally published on April 3, 2021)