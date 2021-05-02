Evansville police say man injured in stolen car crash will face charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police say a man who was sent to the hospital after crashing a stolen vehicle will face charges.

Police were initially called to the 1200 block of Edgar Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to meet with the victim who said someone stole his vehicle from the parking lot of Lobo Lounge. The victim told police it was last seen heading west on Louisiana Street towards First Avenue.

Not long after, police say they were called to the intersection N. First Avenue and NW Fourth Avenue for a single-car crash. The crashed vehicle matched the description of the one that was just reported stolen.

Arriving officers confirmed it was the same vehicle. They say the driver, Erin Michael Worman, 25, was unconscious. Worman had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Evansville Fire Department.

Worman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of several injuries. He is expected to survive.

He is facing auto theft charges upon his release from the hospital.