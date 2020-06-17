Evansville Police searching for concrete lawn elephant thief

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is trying to identify a man caught on camera stealing a concrete lawn elephant last month.

EPD provided pictures taken from a security camera May 17 in the area of 1200 S. Grand Avenue. Police say the person in the photos stole the elephant from someone’s yard and then drove off in the vehicle pictured above.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979 or 812-436-7986.

(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)

