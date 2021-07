EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police are asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Police say 17-year-old Hope Hayley Patrice House-Dispenza was last seen at Turoni’s on Weinbach Avenue on July 2. She was reported missing by family members.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Evansville Police at 812-436-7979 or call 911.