EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An overnight shooting leaves one person in the hospital and police searching for a suspect in Evansville.

The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Marshall Avenue around 2:30 Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim does not appear to have sustained life threatening injuries. They do not have a suspect at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Evansville Police Department.