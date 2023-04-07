EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Police in Evansville are searching for a suspect after a road rage incident.

Officers say a 70-year-old man was driving on Highway 41 yesterday morning when he was cut off by a truck.

The man said he honked at the truck and that the truck driver slammed on their brakes.

The victim said he then heard a popping sound and saw that his back window was shattered.

Police describe the driver of the truck as a younger man. They say that it had Kentucky plates and a “Monster Energy” sticker on the tailgate.

If you have information about what may have happened, call the Evansville Police Department.