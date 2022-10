EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times Sunday night.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Harriet Street.

Officials say two men got into a fight and one of the men stabbed the other several times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. There is currently no word on his condition.

Police say they are still looking for the suspect.

This is a developing story.