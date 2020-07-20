Evansville Police searching for suspect in shooting of woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are searching for the man who shot a woman Sunday night.

EPD said around 10:30 p.m. Sunday a woman was found in front of a home in the 1100 block of West Louisiana Street with gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for a minor gunshot wound to her stomach. She was later released from the hospital.

Police believed that Wrinkles ran inside a home that was searched, but Wrinkles had already left the scene. Officers stayed at the home for around six hours before leaving the scene.

Wrinkles has an extensive criminal history with the Evansville Police Department and EPD considers him a serious violent felon.

Police say if you see him please don’t try to make contact, but immediately call the police department.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)