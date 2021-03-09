Evansville Police searching for suspect vehicle involved in trailer theft

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Another trailer has been reported stolen in Evansville.

Evansville Police say they were notified Monday that a cargo trailer had been stolen from the parking lot of Greer’s Flooring on N. Green River Rd.

Police say the suspect vehicle matches the description of a vehicle that committed the same crime in Henderson. Authorities say it could also be involved in the theft of the trailer from Acropolis on February 27.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle in these pictures is asked to contact EPD.

