Evansville Police seize handgun after party bus dispute at gas station

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville police say they seized a handgun after a dispute involving a party bus at a gas station Saturday night. Police were sent to the 1900 block of E. Franklin St. just after 9 p.m.

Four employees at the gas station told police they got in an argument with people on a party bus because they were blocking cars. One of the employees says he was hit in the face by six men but did not wish to press charges.

People on the party bus told police the clerk attacked them with a hammer and pointed a gun at the bus. No one on the bus was injured or wanted to press charges.

Camera footage from the gas station showed one of the men take the gun from inside the store after he was hit and point it toward the bus.

Police say they found one handgun and one BB gun on scene in plain view. They said from the surveillance video, it was determined that the clerk had picked up the BB gun and not the actual firearm.

The clerks told police they didn’t know who the handgun belonged to and someone who no longer works there found it by the dumpsters. Officers seized the handgun and placed it into evidence.

No one was arrested.

(This story was originally published on January 10, 2021)

