Evansville pools will be open this summer

Evansville Parks Department is looking for part-time workers for the summer at local pools and parks.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Looking for a summer job? The City of Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation is looking to fill part-time seasonal summer jobs as neighborhood pools and adult sports leagues reopen for the 2021 spring and summer seasons. But they haven’t set the date on when the pools will reopen.

Applications are being accepted for lifeguards, cashiers, camp counselors, scorekeepers and sports

officials. Lifeguards must have a current certification prior to their first day of work.

Registration for spring team sports will continue through April 1. Leagues begin April 11.

For more information, call 812-435-6162. To apply or register online, visit evanvsillegov.org/parks.

For more information on lifeguard and certification classes, visit ymcaswin.org.

(This story was originally published on March 4, 2021)