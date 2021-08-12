Evansville primary care doctor under investigation after groping allegations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville primary care doctor is under investigation after two women accused him of groping them.

According to documents from the Attorney General’s office, the women were patients of Dr. James Jenison. The documents accuse Jenison of inappropriately touching both women. Jenison’s employment with Saint Vincent was suspended and he later resigned.

Jenison is also accused of lying on his renewal application to the Medical Licensing Board, saying that he was not suspended. The Medical Licensing Board has scheduled a hearing on possible disciplinary sanctions for August 26.

Dr. Jenison told Eyewitness News that the allegations are false.

The hearing notice, administrative complaint and Dr. Jenison’s response to Eyewitness News can be read below.