HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The 47th annual Richard G. Lugar Symposium for Tomorrow’s Leader at the University of Indianapolis will bring nearly 200 top high school juniors from Indiana together for a day of discussion on public issues and world events on December 9, and some of those students are from Evansville and Princeton.

Officials say the Evansville area will be represented by students from Evansville Day School, Princeton Community High School and the Signature School, part of the overall contingent which will include more than 70 Hoosier high schools overall.

The University of Indianapolis says students will choose from a variety of breakout sessions on current issues including the Israel-Palestine Conflict, refugee integration in Indianapolis and the shifting attitudes and continuing hurdles for voters to select women for elected office in the United States. The University of Indianapolis says by attending the symposium each student is eligible to receive the $18,500 per year Lugar Symposium Scholarship.

Journalist, author and host of National Public Radio’s Morning Edition Steve Inskeep will be the keynote speaker.