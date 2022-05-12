EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The world of country music continues to grieve in the wake of Naomi Judd’s passing. Ashley and Wynona Judd had previously stated they lost their mother to the disease of mental illness, but Ashley confirmed Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Judd’s passing sent shockwaves across the nation, and has impacted the local music scene in Evansville. ‘Big’ Bill Love is a morning radio host for 93.5 The Lloyd and a big fan of the Judd family. Love says he grew up just around 60 miles from the Judd’s hometown, and even met the family on multiple occasions. While their music made the Judd’s stand out, Love says it was their relationship with the fans that impacted him the most.

“They were the nicest people I had ever come across,” recalls Love. “I remember particularly I had to record something for my show, then I started to leave. And they said, ‘Hey, wait a minute, come back here! Don’t you want us to do something else? Don’t you want to talk to us for a while?’ And I said, ‘I thought you’d be busy!’. No, here, stay!”

Love says he will forever remember that interaction, stating that the Naomi made him feel like she had all the time in the world to talk to her fans.