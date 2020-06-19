Evansville RC Cola bottling corporation laying off 85 workers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – RC Cola bottling corporation in Evansville is laying off at least 85 workers, employees were notified Thursday.

A warn notice obtained by Eyewitness News says shifting consumer habits are to blame. It says the company recently reached an agreement to sell franchise distribution rights for several brands including Dr. Pepper, Sunkist, and Big Red.

The company says it will no longer produce or distribute RC Cola and other brands owned by KDP. The warn notice says the number of workers laid off may increase depending on the success of the company’s new business model.

The company expects lay-offs to begin in September.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 18, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: