Evansville fire that killed a 3-year-old determined to be accidental

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Fire Department is classifying last week’s fatal fire on Read Street as accidental. They say the fire appears to be electrical in nature, but due to damage from the flames, the true cause of the fire may never be known.

3-year-old Zaiden McCallister died in that April 16 house fire in the 200 block of Read Street. His grandmother, Stephanie Nizlak was outside the home with fire crews arrived. She was able to escape by kicking out a window air conditioner on the second floor. Nizlak told firefighters the front door was hot and a three-year-old boy was still inside in back bedroom on the second floor.

Investigators believe the fire started in a bathroom on the first floor. They say there were several electrical appliances in that area.