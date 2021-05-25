Evansville receives grant for wifi hotspots in Promise Zone

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville received a nearly $250,000 grant from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs to set up wifi hotspots at five locations in the city’s Promise Zone.

The locations include The Dream Center, Memorial Community Development Corporation, Progressive Holy Temple, The Art District’s Learning Center, and The Young & Established Offices. The wifi will be strong enough to be accessible within 600 feet of each building.

Department of Metropolitan Development executive director Kelly Coures says the goal is to improve internet access for people living in low to moderate income area.s The wifi is expected to be up by late summer.