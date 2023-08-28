HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An Evansville organization was recognized for its efforts to combat the opioid crisis.

Evansville Recovery Alliance was recognized by Overdose Lifeline for the work its members have done to educate the public on harm reduction, including making Narcan free and available to those who want it.

Narcan is a life-saving medication that can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose.

Evansville Recovery Alliance has worked on several projects in the Tri-State, including a free Narcan vending machine located outside of Deaconess Midtown.