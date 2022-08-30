EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) have suspended the city’s residential recycling program due to equipment problems.

According to a press release, the bailing machine at Tri-State Resource Recovery is not operational and parts needed to repair the baler may not be available until sometime later this week. Officials say residential recycling collections are expected to resume September 6, on the regular recycling schedule week A, and recycling collections for week B will resume on September 12.

EWSU advises residents who need an alternative to holding their recyclables until the next scheduled collection day may deposit their recyclables at the Laulbscher Meadows Convenience Center from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.