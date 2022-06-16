EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The American Red Cross celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Evansville Red Cross Canteen with a special blood drive. Donors lined up to roll up their sleeves at the Evansville Wartime Museum on June 16.

The Evansville Red Cross Canteen operated for three and a half years and served more than one and half million meals during World War II. The canteen is no longer here. But the spirit lives on and the Red Cross said it is strong at the museum.

“You can walk through the exhibit and see some actual artifacts from the canteen,” said Beth Sweeney, Executive Director of the Southwest Red Cross Chapter. “There is even a sewing table in there from one of the seamstresses here to repair service members uniforms. “

The blood drive finished up around 6 p.m. and officials said the museum was the perfect place to honor the sacrifices and contributions made during World War II.