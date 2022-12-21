EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Multiple Evansville area projects are getting some money to make important additions to the community.

The Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) obligated an extra $11.5 million of the $50 million total in Regional Economic + Acceleration Development Initiative (READI) grant funds to six projects located throughout the Evansville Region.

Tara Barney, CEO of the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP), said, “Focused on population growth, our region continues to make impactful investments that are intentional in building our health and life science clusters, providing much-needed housing, and enhancing the overall quality of life for residents.”

Officials say the projects receiving READI funding include:

Medical Student Housing – Vanderburgh County, $5,000,000 READI Award Project Summary: Seen as the next step in the development of the Evansville Region`s Medical Campus, the site of the new, proposed development is currently a surface parking lot. The proposed building will have 105 apartment units and 184 structured parking spaces.

Promenade Flats – Vanderburgh County, $2,500,000 READI Award Project Summary: The Promenade development is mixed-use and these residential units will be within walking distance of restaurants, grocery and entertainment. The site will also have amenities like a pool, balconies and garages. CRG Residential is proposing a 220-unit apartment complex near employers like Deaconess Gateway and Shoe Carnival headquarters.

The Mary O’Daniel Stone and Bill Stone Center for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry – Vanderburgh County, $2,000,000 READI Award Project Summary: Establishes a $2 million seed fund at Indiana University School of Medicine Evansville to support the recruitment and retention of a highly trained workforce over the next five years while simultaneously improving the quality of residents` lives. This includes the creation of a national data analytics platform for examining the current practice of psychiatry across the US.

Centerpoint Energy Square – Vanderburgh County, $1,000,000 READI Award Project Summary: Seen as a “Public Square,” Centerpoint Energy Square will sit at the very center of downtown and the region. It will become a gathering place open to all and an addition to public space offerings in the region. The budget includes “fun” additions such as a stage, ping pong tables, swings and more. There is money set aside for an ice rink, but the rink might not end up in the final product, pending fund raising.

Mt. Vernon Riverfront Land Acquisition – Posey County, $1,000,000 READI Award Project Summary: Mount Vernon has recently announced a $100 million investment within Posey County that will bring 200 jobs. The Centerpoint Energy office on the riverfront in Downtown Mount Vernon is being vacated in 2024, and this project will use READI dollars to gain site control in 2024 and prepare the land for future housing.



A press release states the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP) on behalf of the RDA will work with the awarded projects on next steps while continuing to review additional projects for READI eligibility.