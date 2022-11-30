EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority obligated over $6 million of the $50 million total in Regional Economic + Acceleration Development Initiative (READI) funds toward six projects located throughout the Evansville Region.

According to a release from the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership, $3.745 million will be awarded for the restoration of Karges Lofts. The historic 150-unit apartment complex will provide additional housing near major employers such as Berry Global, Deaconess and Heritage Petroleum.

Officials say $1 million in funding will be used for a comprehensive riverfront strategy centered on downtown Evansville while also considering downtown riverfronts in Mount Vernon and Newburgh as well as the Ohio River Bridge Crossing. Officials say the scope of the project will include a detailed and phased riverfront strategy that incorporates work from a nationally recognized landscape architect, urban designer, civil engineer and transportation expert to guide the investment.

$735,000 will be used to expand the University of Southern Indiana’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program by up to 60 students annually over the course for three-years. According to the release, the Evansville metro area has over 450 openings for registered nurses and expansion of the program will strengthen the nursing workforce pipeline in the region.

Awards were also granted to areas outside of Vanderburgh County. $245,000 will be awarded to the Landing in downtown Princeton. The Landing is a housing project that will be transformed into 12 units, according to the release.

$165,000 will be awarded for the development of a dog park facility within Woodmere Park. According to the release, the dog park will be three acres of land which will provide a safe opportunity for free-range activities for dogs and their owners.

The release also says $125,000 will be awarded to introduce programmable LED lighting technology to southwest Indiana beginning with a series of four underpass installations beneath the Lloyd Expressway at Fulton Avenue, First Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Main Street.

For more information about READI funds, click here.