Evansville Regional Airport is the first airport in Indiana to achieve their Airport Health Accreditation

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) is the first airport in the state of Indiana, and only the sixth in the U.S., to receive an industry-approved global Health Accreditation.

The accreditation shows that EVV goes above and beyond in its efforts to ensure the health and safety of the public.

Areas of assessment include hygiene, physical distancing, protection of staff, layout, communication and passenger facilities.

To learn more about EVV’s commitment to health and safety practices, visit their website.

(This story was originally published on September 28, 2020)

