Evansville Regional Airport receives Commercial Airport Architectural Project of the Year award

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Regional Airport was awarded the Commercial Airport Architectural Project of the Year by the Great Lakes Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives at a conference in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Evansville Regional Airport received the award for the airport’s recent solar-covered parking canopies. The solar covered airport-parking installation supplies one-half of the terminal building’s power and is currently the largest of its kind in the Midwest and second largest in the U.S., generating 1.3 megawatts of power and covering nearly 400 parking spaces.

The total investment for the new solar canopy installation was approximately $6.5 million, with the airport realizing a carbon footprint reduction, energy savings and a nearly $9 million financial impact over the next 20 years.