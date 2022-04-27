EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Greg Wathen, president of the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP), plans to retire in the fall after over 15 years of work in the Evansville Region and 36 years in economic development.

Wathen played an integral role in the formation of E-REP and served as the first and only president and CEO of the Economic Development Coalition for 14 years until the organization’s merger with the Southwest Indiana Chamber and Growth Alliance for Greater Evansville to form E-REP.

Jenna Richardt, Vice President for Community and Economic Development will continue to serve the region as the lead economic and community development contact as Wathen transitions to retirement.