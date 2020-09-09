Evansville rental home owners say delay in eviction still costing them

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – In July, an Evansville couple said they lost thousands of dollars because of an inability to evict a tenant. Those tenants are now gone. But the physical and financial damage isn’t.

After people living at the house the Dunns own left, the damage inside the house they say was caused by them remained.

“There was trash all over the yard. My mailbox was uprooted from the ground. There’s furniture on the porch, inside the house, broken, there’s paint everywhere, walls are busted up,” said Casey Dunn, who owned the house with her husband, George, on Harding Avenue.

They were able to get an eviction notice, not for nonpayment or rent or bills, but for damage. George says the materials needed for repairs will cost thousands of dollars.

“It’s going to take a lot of time, energy and money that we don’t have,”Casey said. “

I’m a contractor and we’re looking at $12,000 at least, just to bring it up,” George added.

The state moratorium that expired more than a month ago, prevented landlords from evicting because of nonpayment of rent. The CDC recently issued a new federal moratorium running until the end of the year, preventing the same type of eviction, Rick Moore of the Evansville Housing Authority, who is not involved in the Dunn’s case, says his agency hasn’t evicted anyone for nonpayment, but is helping some people with rent adjustments.

“When they lose that job, we make that adjustment. Then when they regain employment, then we adjust upward again. It’s an ongoing thing here,” Moore explained.

The Dunns meanwhile are trying to figure out how to restore the only rental home they own.

“We’re just going to have to come over here a little bit at a time and clean it up and try our best to get it fixed,” Casey said.

The Dunns add they have started taking legal action against the people who used to live here.

(This story was originally published on September 9, 2020)