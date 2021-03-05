Evansville Rescue Mission expands Rescued Rags to downtown coffee shop

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Rescue Mission is expanding the availability of its Rescued Rags line. A second rack of Rescued Rags is now available at Penny Lane Coffeehouse in Downtown Evansville.

Donated clothes are hand dyed or bleach treated by Rescue Mission employees and residents and then sold at the coffeehouse, in addition to the clothing line available at the Evansville Rescue Mission Thrift Store.

100 percent of the proceeds go back to Evansville Rescue Mission.

The organization says “just like these clothes, we hope to help people begin anew.”

(This story was originally published on March 5, 2021)