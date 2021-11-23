Evansville Rescue Mission holds 100th annual Gobbler Gathering giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Rescue Mission’s 100th annual Thanksgiving food basket giveaway for Tri-State families is being held at the Old National Events Plaza on Tuesday.

Volunteers are handing out food during five distribution services. The first service started at 10 a.m. and the last one will start at 6 p.m. Anyone who comes for a Thanksgiving food basket will receive a 10 to 13 pound turkey, as well as bagged potatoes, bagged onions, fresh celery, flour corn meal, a loaf of bread, canned vegetables, broth, yams, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, cake mix, cornbread mix and macaroni and cheese.

Volunteers will also be handing out coats and accessories to any child in need of warmer clothing for the winter as part of the organization’s Coats for Kiddos program.