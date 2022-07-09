EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Rescue Mission announces the opening of its new coffee shop, Mission Grounds, at Washington Square Mall on July 11 at 7 a.m.

The coffee shop will feature a full-service coffee menu, as well as freshly-made Bundt muffins baked daily. Mission Grounds is next to The Thrift Store, which opened in June, and both stores offer outside entrances facing South Green River Road.

A wide variety of seating options, as well as a reservable space for groups and meetings, is available in Mission Grounds. Seating is available both inside the mall and outside on the patio featuring umbrella-covered tables. Hours will be Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The proceeds from sales at both Mission Grounds and The Thrift Store are used locally by The Evansville Rescue Mission to provide food, shelter and programming to homeless and less-fortunate clients and guests. The Mission is celebrating its 105th Anniversary in 2022.

The Evansville Rescue Mission serves over 320,000 meals and provides over 50,000 nightly bed spaces annually. The Mission operates the Men’s Residence Center, Camp Reveal and the Youth Care Center.

More information can be known by contacting Kyle Gorman at (812) 962-6714 or at kyle.gorman@ermstaff.org