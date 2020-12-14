Evansville Rescue Mission opens new winter warming shelter

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Evansville Rescue Mission opened up its new winter warming shelter as temperatures drop. Organizers said the shelter will be open only on white flag days from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

White flag days are days when the air temperature and wind chill factor is 32 degrees or lower. The warming shelter is inside a tent provided by the Evansville Police Department. It’s located on the main campus of the Evansville Rescue Mission.

Due to COVID-19, only so many people can be allowed into the tent at a time. Only one person was spotted inside the tent early Monday, but officials said want to ensure the community is safe this winter.

“I think it’s good people can come in out of the cold and warm up and stay safe and out of the weather in the winter and talk with some compassionate people around here who really care,” said Evansville resident William Greenwalt.

The Rescue Mission is partnering with the United Caring Services at the CK Newsome Center for those looking to stay overnight.

