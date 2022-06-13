EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Rescue Mission held a grand opening ceremony for a Thrift Store in Washington Square Mall on Monday.

The Thrift Store will replace the Washington Avenue Thrift Store which has closed. Evansville Rescue Mission also announced plans to build a new women and children’s shelter in the near future.

“Our focus in this new center will be to offer full programming and life changing opportunities and shelter for homeless women and their precious children,” said Evansville Rescue Mission President and CEO Tracy Gorman. “We will officially launch a major capital campaign this fall as we lay the groundwork for this desperately needed space here in the Tri-State.”

Although Evansville Rescue Mission does feed and help women and children, those who are homeless are currently forced to seek overnight shelter somewhere else. Officials are still working on a location and price tag for the construction of the Susan H. Schneider Center for Women and Children, but Gorman said they hope to open the center in 2025, if not earlier.

Officials say the shop will directly benefit the Evansville Rescue Mission and participants of Evansville Rescue Mission will spend time at the Thrift Store for work therapy. There are also plans for a coffee shop to open at the thrift shop at a later date.