Evansville Rescue Mission resident tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Rescue Mission confirmed a resident at its Men’s Residence Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

Through contact tracing, the Rescue Mission says 27 other residents were tested Wednesday and are being quarantined. The Vanderburgh County Health Department will test the remaining residents Thursday. The ERM says it has employed a “substantial regimen” of social distancing and sanitation protocols since March.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: