Evansville Rescue Mission seeking mask donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As Evansville’s mask mandate goes into effect, the Evansville Rescue Mission is now asking for the public’s help in getting more masks for the homeless community.

The organization says they want to enforce CDC guidelines within their buildings and will need more masks to provide incoming guests.

Staff members say they are accepting masks of any kind, but those that are machine washable are preferred.

“We were very fortunate to get a lot of masks when everything first started, and then just now that we’re adding more people back into our facilities and really starting to get our program and everything back on track and helping people get in, we’re using more and more masks,” Kyle Gorman, Director of Development, said.

Staff members say masks can be directly donated to their administrative building on East Walnut Street.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)