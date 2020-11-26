Evansville Rescue Mission serves, delivers meals with changes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – While people across the Tri-State celebrated Thanksgiving at home, groups like the Evansville Rescue Mission made sure everyone got a hot meal.

Hundreds of meals were handed out, with changes to how people got their turkey and dressing.

The ways they fed residents and others at Evansville Rescue Mission was different.

“I’m so happy we were able to come to a solution to keep people safe, keep people distant,” says Kyle Gorman, Director of Development.

The mission to give everyone a Happy Thanksgiving was still the same.

“We can eat from 12:00 until 4:00, so we can definitely get our fill,” said Raphael, a resident at Evansville Rescue Mission.

“We just need to remember that, especially with the holiday season coming up to reach out to those in need and there are more people than ever in need right now, especially with businesses right now closing because of COVID,” added Teresa Hensel, a volunteer.

Rescue Mission staffers and volunteers handed out hundreds of to-go meals outside, and served their nearly 80 residents inside. Gorman says they limited indoor seating to residents while guests were outside. Masks were required inside and outside.

“It has been a very interesting time to adjust and to make sure we’re staying within our regulations and just keeping everybody’s safety as our top priority,” he said.

Gorman says they also changed for this year to keep their connection to the community. Residents and volunteers are thankful to keep that connection going through difficult times.

“I’m thankful to have a place to come in a rough time. Thankful that people here care enough to get you back on track,” Raphael said.

“I really feel that strong need to reach out to others and touch others. It’s just showing love for one another,” says Hensel.

(This story was originally published on November 26, 2020)