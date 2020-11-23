Evansville Rescue Mission to give away more than 1,000 food boxes for annual Gobbler Gathering

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Evansville Rescue Mission will have its 99th annual food box giveaway, the Gobbler Gathering, Tuesday, at the Old National Events Plaza.

The organization is distributing 1,500 70 pound food boxes throughout the day to Tri-State families who began registering for giveaway in September. All of the food being distributed has been donated by churches, school groups, civic organizations, foundations, and individuals from the local community. The boxes will include about enough food to feed a family of four for up to three days, officials say.

Donations during the holidays can be made online at EvansvilleRescueMission.org; or by texting GOBBLER to 313131.

(This story was originally published on November 23, 2020)

