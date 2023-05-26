HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One person was displaced due to a fire in the 1100 block of west Iowa Street in Evansville on Thursday night.

According to a release from Evansville Fire officials, the home’s occupant dialed 911 after noticing a fire in the kitchen just after 7 p.m.. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire within ten minutes.

Officials say there is smoke damage throughout the home, and electrical services were disconnected by CenterPoint Energy for safety. The American Red Cross was contacted for assistance.

Officials say the occupant was able to exit the home with their pets unharmed. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental, and caused by a candle.