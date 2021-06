EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department says that some Evansville residents were displaced after a fire in the 1100 block of Edgar Street on Sunday morning.

Dispatchers say the fire happened just after 11:30 a.m. The Evansville Fire Department says it took firefighters ten minutes to extinguish the fire.

The American Red Cross is now assisting residents who were displaced by the fire.