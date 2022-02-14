EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville residents have become frustrated over what they say are consistent high energy bills from Centerpoint Energy.

Brittany Cox, founder of the Direct Action Facebook group says since receiving her first Centerpoint Energy bill in August, she has seen substantial increase.

“My first centerpoint bill was July to August and it doubled, so I went from the 125, to 150 range, to a 300 dollar energy bill out of nowhere,” Cox said.

Bart Heath says he grows concerned when he sees the company invest in the community but not into the people.

“Kind of concerning to see the head of Centerpoint donating a million dollars towards a park here in Evansville, when these bills are going to cause people to be seeping in those parks one day,” Heath said.

Cox says she understands how high utility bills can really affect your life.

“I know what it’s like to struggle with utility bills. I’ve spent a lot of my life in Jimtown and under the poverty line,” Cox explained. “I’ve lived through having my electric shut off due to high bills.”

Alex Burton, city council vice-president says things won’t change overnight but it is important to continue voicing your thoughts to create change.

“My mind as residents were talking immediately just started trying to brainstorm about ways, things we can do in the short term to then impact the long term solutions,” Burton explained. “For me personally what I can tell you that I’m going to commit to is I’m going to reach out to all the state legislatures in the area to really just figure out what their perspective is and how we need to move forward.”

No one from Centerpoint spoke at the meeting tonight.

Communication manager for Centerpoint Evansville Alyssia Oshodi, said many factors play into higher energy bills including the winter season and storms.