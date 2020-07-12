Evansville restaurant closing after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Corona virus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- St. Philip’s Inn announced on Facebook that it is closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee reportedly last worked at the restaurant July 7 and the facility will be professionally cleaned Monday. Employees will not be allowed to return to work until they receive a “clear test result” and the restaurant will remain closed until they can ensure a safe environment for everyone.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020) 

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories