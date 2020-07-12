Evansville restaurant closing after employee tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- St. Philip’s Inn announced on Facebook that it is closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee reportedly last worked at the restaurant July 7 and the facility will be professionally cleaned Monday. Employees will not be allowed to return to work until they receive a “clear test result” and the restaurant will remain closed until they can ensure a safe environment for everyone.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)

