EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville restaurant has re-opened after a major rebranding.

Walton’s International Comfort Food announced in July that they would be closing temporarily due to staffing shortages and renovations. The restaurant is now known as Walton’s Smokehouse and Southern Kitchen, and the menus has been completely revamped.

Diners will order food at the counter and then seat themselves. Food runners will bring their meal out to them.