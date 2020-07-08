Evansville Rotary Santa Run canceled for 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Organizers of the annual Santa Run announced Wednesday there will be no event this year.

“Fear of the continuous surge in the COVID-19 outbreak with its financial impact on our major sponsors, small businesses, and participants and the inability to ensure the health and safety for everyone, contributed to this decision,” the Evansville Rotary wrote on Facebook.

The Rotary says they committed to give $40,000 this year and will contribute that money to the Millie’s Downtown Dino Trail.

The next Santa Run is scheduled for December 4, 2021.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS