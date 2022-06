EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Rotary Club of Evansville will announce its 2021 Civic Award winner Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement will happen during the Noon Program at the Bally’s Conference Center in downtown Evansville. The buffet opens at 11:30 a.m.

The Evansville Rotary Club Civic Award is given for services performed in the year just ended or for a lifetime of services. This year marks the 95th year of recognizing an outstanding citizen for their service.