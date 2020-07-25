Evansville salon owner looking to identify chair thief

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The owner of KK’s Hair Today Salon and Barber is looking to identify the person believed to be responsible for a chair theft early Saturday morning.

Kelly Koressel Henning says the chair from outside the salon on the 700 block of North Park Drive around 4:45 Saturday morning. Anyone with information should contact police.

(This story was originally published on July 25, 2020)

