EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The owner of KK’s Hair Today Salon and Barber is looking to identify the person believed to be responsible for a chair theft early Saturday morning.
Kelly Koressel Henning says the chair from outside the salon on the 700 block of North Park Drive around 4:45 Saturday morning. Anyone with information should contact police.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 25, 2020)
LATEST NEWS
- COVID-19 testing coming to Tell City
- Evansville salon owner looking to identify chair thief
- Human remains found in Christian County
- Evansville house fire under investigation
- Posey County Sheriff clarifies mask mandate statement