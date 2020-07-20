Evansville Schnucks employee tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Schnucks notified customers Monday an employee at the Lawndale location on Washington Avenue in Evansville tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked on July 15 and is now quarantined at home.

Schnucks says it immediately took steps at the store to sanitize and do deep cleaning and is following local, state and federal health guidance.

The store remains open and masks are required for all employees and customers.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)