Evansville teacher hit by vehicle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A teacher has suffered minor injuries after being hit by a pickup truck early Monday.

Evansville Police said an EVSC teacher was directing traffic at Plaza Park Preparatory International Academy when they were hit by a vehicle.

Police said the injuries are considered minor, as the truck was going slow. The teacher was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Evansville Police initially reported the victim was a school crossing guard. Later officers were informed the person hit was actually a teacher.

Traffic was slow in the area while police responded, but the area of Lincoln Avenue where the school sits is back open to normal traffic.

(This story was originally published on September 21, 2020)